Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (119.2 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 48 against 32 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.3%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1456:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|62.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42%
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|171 gramm
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +169%
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +197%
2534
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +207%
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +224%
2569
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|eMMC
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|640 x 480
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
