Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 39 against 32 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (91.3 vs 119.2 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~63% Side bezels 8.6 mm 19.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 Size 14 inches 11.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 135 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1456:1 - sRGB color space 62.8% - Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits Chromebook 311 n/a

Battery Capacity 32 Wh 39 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 5 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4 Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 2 GPU performance IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS Chromebook 311 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 32GB 64GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type eMMC eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe - No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 640 x 480 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No No Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

