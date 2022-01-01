Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Chromebook 311 – what's better?

29 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
VS
32 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 311
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Acer Chromebook 311
Display 1366 x 768
CPU
RAM 4GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and Acer Chromebook 311 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 39 against 32 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (91.3 vs 119.2 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
vs
Chromebook 311

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 296 x 199 x 18.15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~63%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 19.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 11.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 135 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1 -
sRGB color space 62.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 32 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 2
GPU performance
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS
Chromebook 311
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe - No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No No
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
