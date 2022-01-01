Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Chromebook 314 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) vs Acer Chromebook 314

29 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
VS
33 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 314
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Acer Chromebook 314
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM 4GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and Acer Chromebook 314 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
vs
Chromebook 314

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~71.6%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1 -
sRGB color space 62.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 32 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 2
GPU performance
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS
Chromebook 314
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type eMMC eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 128
NVMe - No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes -
