You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 912 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 32GB 64GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

22% sharper screen – 137 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.6 vs 119.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm

11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~62.4% Side bezels 8.6 mm 21.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 912 Size 14 inches 12 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1456:1 - sRGB color space 62.8% - Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits Chromebook 512 n/a

Battery Capacity 32 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 5 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz - GPU boost clock 750 MHz - FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 8 GPU performance IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS Chromebook 512 +114% 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 32GB 64GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type eMMC eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe - No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 640 x 480 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

