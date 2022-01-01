Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Swift 3 (SF314-59) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
  • Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 48 against 32 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (109.7 vs 119.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 323.4 x 218.9 x 15.9 mm
12.73 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~76.3%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1 1215:1
sRGB color space 62.8% 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% 69.3%
Response time 32 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache - 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-59) +500%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 1

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

