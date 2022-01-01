You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 4GB 8GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (119.2 vs 142.1 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Can run popular games at about 2742-3740% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~181%) battery – 90 against 32 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~73.2% Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 4

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1456:1 - sRGB color space 62.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 32 ms 3 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 32 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 45 W 100 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 5 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 40 GPU performance IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) +4986% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2400 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 640 x 480 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.9 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

