Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

29 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
VS
63 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (119.2 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 2742-3740% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Features a much bigger (~181%) battery – 90 against 32 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~73.2%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 4

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1 -
sRGB color space 62.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 32 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 45 W 100 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.9 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 2 16
L3 Cache - 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 40
GPU performance
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) +4986%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 640 x 480 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

