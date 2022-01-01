Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 5131-6997% higher FPS
- Around 15.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 76 against 32 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- Backlit keyboard
- 93% sharper screen – 216 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (109.7 vs 119.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.3%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1456:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|62.8%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.5%
|85.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42%
|97.4%
|Response time
|32 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|171 gramm
|565 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|2
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9764
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1636
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12011
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1975 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|13.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|eMMC
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|640 x 480
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
