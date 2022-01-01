Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14" (Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

29 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 5131-6997% higher FPS
  • Around 15.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 76 against 32 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 93% sharper screen – 216 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (109.7 vs 119.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~80.2%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 62.8% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% 97.4%
Response time 32 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.9 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 2 16
L3 Cache - 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1975 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
