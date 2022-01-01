You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 5131-6997% higher FPS

Around 15.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 76 against 32 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Backlit keyboard

93% sharper screen – 216 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (109.7 vs 119.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~80.2% Side bezels 8.6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 112 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1456:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 62.8% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 43.5% 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 42% 97.4% Response time 32 ms 3 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 32 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 5 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 1800 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1975 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 2.4 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 64 GPU performance IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +9329% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 70.1 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.