Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (119.2 vs 130.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
- Can run popular games at about 424-578% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 42 against 32 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|359 x 235 x 17.9 mm
14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.3%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1456:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|62.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42%
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|171 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +167%
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +204%
2589
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +206%
1382
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +223%
2555
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|Storage type
|eMMC
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|640 x 480
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
