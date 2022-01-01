Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 39 against 32 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (107.9 vs 119.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.3%
|~77.6%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|White
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1456:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|62.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42%
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|171 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|L3 Cache
|-
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivobook Go 14 Flip +25%
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivobook Go 14 Flip +25%
1066
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
792
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|eMMC
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|640 x 480
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
