Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
- Around 18.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~97%) battery – 63 against 32 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 220 nits
- 117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.6 vs 119.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.3%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1456:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|62.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42%
|100%
|Response time
|32 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|171 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|2
|16
|L3 Cache
|-
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9881
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1669
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14328
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|eMMC
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|640 x 480
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
