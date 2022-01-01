Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

29 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
VS
68 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Around 18.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~97%) battery – 63 against 32 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 220 nits
  • 117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.6 vs 119.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~82.6%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 62.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% 100%
Response time 32 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 2 16
L3 Cache - 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

