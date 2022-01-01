You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Around 18.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~97%) battery – 63 against 32 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 220 nits

117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.6 vs 119.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~82.6% Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 112 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1456:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 62.8% - Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% 100% Response time 32 ms 1 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +150% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 32 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 5 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 20 GPU performance IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +907% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No Yes Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.