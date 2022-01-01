Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Alienware x15 R2 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) vs Dell Alienware x15 R2

29 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and Dell Alienware x15 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (119.2 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 4188-5711% higher FPS
  • Around 22.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~172%) battery – 87 against 32 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
vs
Alienware x15 R2

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~67.3%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 62.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 32 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
220 nits
Alienware x15 R2 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.7 GHz
Cores 2 14
Threads 2 20
L3 Cache - 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz -
GPU boost clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 48
GPU performance
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R2 +7614%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
2. IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or ENVY x360 13 (2021)
3. IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Swift 1 (SF114-34)
4. IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Aspire 3 (A315-58)
5. IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Aspire 1 (A115-32)
6. Alienware x15 R2 or Alienware x15 R1
7. Alienware x15 R2 or Stealth GS66 (2022)
8. Alienware x15 R2 or Raider GE66 (2022)
9. Alienware x15 R2 or Vector GP66
10. Alienware x15 R2 or Alienware x17 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский