You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 4GB 8GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (119.2 vs 154.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2 Can run popular games at about 4188-5711% higher FPS

Around 22.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~172%) battery – 87 against 32 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm

14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~67.3% Side bezels 8.6 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Orange White Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1456:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 62.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 32 ms 19 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits Alienware x15 R2 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 32 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 5 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz - GPU boost clock 750 MHz - FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 2.4 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 48 GPU performance IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R2 +7614% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2400 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe - Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x1.5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

