Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (119.2 vs 130.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3520 Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 41 against 32 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.96-22.47 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.88 inches Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~79.5% Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1456:1 400:1 sRGB color space 62.8% - Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 32 ms 20 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits Vostro 15 3520 220 nits

Battery Capacity 32 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.2 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 5 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS Vostro 15 3520 +500% 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

