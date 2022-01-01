Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Vostro 15 3520 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) vs Dell Vostro 15 3520

28 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
VS
38 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 3520
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Dell Vostro 15 3520
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 32 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and Dell Vostro 15 3520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (119.2 vs 130.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3520
  • Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 41 against 32 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
vs
Vostro 15 3520

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 358.5 x 235.56 x 16.96-22.47 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.67-0.88 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~79.5%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1 400:1
sRGB color space 62.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 32 ms 20 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.2 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 3520 +500%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
