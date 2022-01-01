You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (119.2 vs 134.5 square inches) Advantages of the HP 15 (2021) Can run popular games at about 683-932% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 41 against 32 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~77.4% Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1456:1 - sRGB color space 62.8% - Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits 15 (2021) +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 32 Wh 41 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 5 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 2.4 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 16 GPU performance IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS 15 (2021) +1242% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus Custom - Storage type eMMC SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe - Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

