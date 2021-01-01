Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 609-830% higher FPS
  • Around 7.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 51 against 32 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (92.4 vs 119.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~81.8%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Gold
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1 -
sRGB color space 62.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42% -
Response time 32 ms -
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
220 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +355%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache - 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 96 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
0.14 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +1107%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe - Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 70.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v4.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
