Home > Laptop comparison > fle 15” (2021, AMD) or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD) vs HP Pavilion 15

53 out of 100
Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD)
VS
58 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD)
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD) and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
fle 15” (2021, AMD)
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 359.2 mm (14.14 inches) 360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
Height 236.5 mm (9.31 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness
fle 15” (2021, AMD) +20%
300 nits
Pavilion 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. VivoBook S15 M533 or fle 15” (2021, AMD)
2. Aspire 5 (A517-52) or fle 15” (2021, AMD)
3. IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) or fle 15” (2021, AMD)
4. XPS 15 9500 or Pavilion 15
5. Inspiron 15 5510 or Pavilion 15
6. Pavilion x360 14 (2021) or Pavilion 15
7. Inspiron 15 5505 or Pavilion 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 15 and Lenovo fle 15” (2021, AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский