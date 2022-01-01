Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.7 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 59 against 38 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|44 dB
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1402:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|57.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40%
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|600 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1016
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4666
4919
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
