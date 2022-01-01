You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 59 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.7 vs 143.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 59 against 38 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~72.4% Side bezels 6.9 mm 9 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black Transformer No No Opening angle 175° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 44 dB 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1402:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 57.7% - Adobe RGB profile 41.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40% - Response time 26 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) 300 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 600 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS - 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 48 GPU performance IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) n/a Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.4 dB 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

