Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) vs Acer Swift Go SFG14-71

46 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go SFG14-71
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
Acer Swift Go SFG14-71
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
65 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) and Acer Swift Go SFG14-71 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go SFG14-71
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 65 against 38 watt-hours
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (105.7 vs 131.7 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
vs
Swift Go SFG14-71

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches		 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~83.4%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 44 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1402:1 -
sRGB color space 57.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40% -
Response time 26 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 76.4 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD):
    - The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

