Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go SFG14-71
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 65 against 38 watt-hours
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (105.7 vs 131.7 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches
|312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~83.4%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|44 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1402:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|57.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40%
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1016
Swift Go SFG14-71 +58%
1609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3858
Swift Go SFG14-71 +83%
7060
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1136
Swift Go SFG14-71 +43%
1622
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4666
Swift Go SFG14-71 +50%
6995
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD):
- The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
