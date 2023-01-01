Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 52.6 against 38 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (101.4 vs 131.7 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|44 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1402:1
|1384:1
|sRGB color space
|57.7%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.2%
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40%
|98.4%
|Response time
|26 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 / 35 / 67 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 grams
|174 / 189 / 250 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1016
1756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3858
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +117%
8365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1136
1461
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4666
7954
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD):
- The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
