Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 52.6 against 38 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82% Side bezels 6.9 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 175° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level (max. load) 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1402:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 57.7% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 41.2% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 40% 98.4% Response time 26 ms 29 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 200 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS - 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.4 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD): - The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.