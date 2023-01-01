Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

46 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
52.6 Wh
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 52.6 against 38 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (101.4 vs 131.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level (max. load) 44 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1402:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 57.7% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 41.2% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40% 98.4%
Response time 26 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 200 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz -
Cores 4 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS - 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.4 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD):
    - The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

