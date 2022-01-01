You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131.7 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 56 against 38 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~69% Side bezels 6.9 mm 6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 175° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1402:1 800:1 sRGB color space 57.7% - Adobe RGB profile 41.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40% - Response time 26 ms 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) +20% 300 nits G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS - 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40 GPU performance IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) n/a G15 5525 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.