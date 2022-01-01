Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) or G15 5525 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) vs Dell G15 5525

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
Dell G15 5525
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) and Dell G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131.7 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 56 against 38 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~69%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 44 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1402:1 800:1
sRGB color space 57.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40% -
Response time 26 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) +20%
300 nits
G15 5525
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
3858
G15 5525 +125%
8689
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
4666
G15 5525 +136%
11006

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS - 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
n/a
G15 5525
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 76.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

