Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Display has support for touch input
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|175°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|44 dB
|39.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1402:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|57.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40%
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|305 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1069
Inspiron 15 3511 +2%
1090
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) +70%
3670
2156
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4666
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|78.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1