Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 175° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1402:1 300:1 sRGB color space 57.7% 53% Adobe RGB profile 41.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40% - Response time 26 ms 12 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) +20% 300 nits 250 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 41 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) n/a 250 G8 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.