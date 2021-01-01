You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 37 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 592-807% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.9 mm 9 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) 300 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP - 6 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 896 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +1076% 2.822 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.