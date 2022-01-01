You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 0 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 32GB 64GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 463-631% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm

11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~62.4% Side bezels 6.9 mm 21.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 912 Size 15.6 inches 12 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) 300 nits Chromebook 512 n/a

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP - 10 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +841% 2.822 TFLOPS Chromebook 512 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 32GB 64GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.