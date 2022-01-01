Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Chromebook 512 – what's better?

44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
VS
37 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 512
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
Acer Chromebook 512
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and Acer Chromebook 512 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 463-631% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
vs
Chromebook 512

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches		 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~62.4%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 21.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 12 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +841%
2.822 TFLOPS
Chromebook 512
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

