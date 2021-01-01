Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.7 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 57 against 38 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|359.2 mm (14.14 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +14%
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +206%
7110
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +12%
551
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +306%
3885
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
