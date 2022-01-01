You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 49.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 49.9 against 38 watt-hours

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 131.7 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +9% 2.822 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.