Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.7 vs 142.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 90 against 38 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches		 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~72.9%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 73.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or HP 15 (2021)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or MSI GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ROG Strix G15 G513
8. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
9. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
10. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский