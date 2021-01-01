Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 35% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 56 against 38 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (97.6 vs 131.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 359.2 mm (14.14 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 236.5 mm (9.31 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~106.5%
Side bezels 6.9 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 +13%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

