Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
From $580
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
From $479
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|359.2 mm (14.14 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Height
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1265
629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2498
1168
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
