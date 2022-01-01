Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Inspiron 15 3510 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3510

44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
VS
29 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 3510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
vs
Inspiron 15 3510

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 5 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 200 MHz
GPU boost clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 2
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +1916%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3510
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

