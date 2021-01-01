Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Inspiron 17 7706 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
From $580
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (131.7 vs 156.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 68 against 38 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
vs
Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 359.2 mm (14.14 inches) 379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
Height 236.5 mm (9.31 inches) 266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.8%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +50%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 17 7706
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 17 7706 and Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or ask any questions
