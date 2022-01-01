You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 42 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.9 mm 9.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +36% 300 nits Vostro 15 3500 220 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 42 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX330 2GB TGP - 25 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 1531 MHz GPU boost clock - 1594 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +131% 2.822 TFLOPS Vostro 15 3500 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 7.9 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

