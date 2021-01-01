IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.7 vs 144 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~155%) battery – 97 against 38 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~90.3% Side bezels 6.9 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) 300 nits XPS 17 9710 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 97 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 0 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 60 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 17 9710 (2021) +118% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x1.5W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.