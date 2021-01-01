Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Omen 15 (2021 Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)

49 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
VS
63 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
From $580
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 156-212% higher FPS
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 70.9 against 38 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
vs
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width 359.2 mm (14.14 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 236.5 mm (9.31 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +283%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

