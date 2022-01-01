Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
VS
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
HP Pavilion 15
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 81.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
