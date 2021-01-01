Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15" (2021, Intel) vs HP Spectre x360 15

49 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
VS
66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
From $580
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 72.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 72.9 against 38 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 359.2 mm (14.14 inches) 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 236.5 mm (9.31 inches) 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 896 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +67%
2.822 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

