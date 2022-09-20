You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 32 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 38 against 32 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (119.2 vs 131.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~70.3% Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue, Orange Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1456:1 sRGB color space - 62.8% Adobe RGB profile - 43.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +36% 300 nits IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 32 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 171 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP - 5 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 200 MHz GPU boost clock - 750 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 2 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) +1916% 2.822 TFLOPS IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.