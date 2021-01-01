Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel) vs fle 15” (2021, AMD)
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|359.2 mm (14.14 inches)
|359.2 mm (14.14 inches)
|Height
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1254
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
fle 15” (2021, AMD) +57%
3643
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
