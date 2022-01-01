You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (108.3 vs 143.5 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 58 against 38 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~72.5% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 54.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1255:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 38.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1% Response time - 19 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") 300 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 805 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 6GB TGP - 85 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") 2.822 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) +208% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 74 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.