Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (108.3 vs 143.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 58 against 38 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches		 363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~72.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 54.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1255:1
sRGB color space - 55%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 805 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 74 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

