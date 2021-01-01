You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") Can run popular games at about 592-807% higher FPS

Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 50.3 against 38 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle - 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 952:1 sRGB color space - 61.8% Adobe RGB profile - 42.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") 300 nits Swift 1 (SF114-34) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 50.3 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 158 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP - 6 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 896 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +1076% 2.822 TFLOPS Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 73.8 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.