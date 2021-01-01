Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (108.3 vs 142.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 90 against 38 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 324.2 mm (12.76 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 215.7 mm (8.49 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~72.9%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
2.822 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +325%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

