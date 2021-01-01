Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14
VS
48 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108.3 vs 131.3 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 43 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +20%
300 nits
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +155%
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 M513
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
