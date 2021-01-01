Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108.3 vs 130.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches
|359 x 235 x 17.9 mm
14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2650
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1390
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2555
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
