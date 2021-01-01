Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") or ZenBook S UX393 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393

52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
From $855
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
Display 3300 x 2200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") and ASUS ZenBook S UX393 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 67 against 38 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 82% sharper screen – 285 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
vs
ZenBook S UX393

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 324.2 mm (12.76 inches) 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 215.7 mm (8.49 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.9 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 285 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3300 x 2200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
300 nits
ZenBook S UX393 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook S UX393
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

