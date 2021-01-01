Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
From $855
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|324.2 mm (12.76 inches)
|310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
|Height
|215.7 mm (8.49 inches)
|215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
|668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.7 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|346 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4242
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +100%
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.2 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
