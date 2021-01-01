Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") vs Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
From $855
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
Display
Battery 38 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") and Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
vs
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 324.2 mm (12.76 inches) 310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
Height 215.7 mm (8.49 inches) 215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~85.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.7 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 346 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

