Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (108.3 vs 134.5 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~77.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +20% 300 nits 15 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 1354 MHz GPU boost clock - 1468 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +50% 2.822 TFLOPS 15 (2021) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

