You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 51 against 38 watt-hours

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (92.4 vs 108.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~81.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Black, Gold Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") 300 nits ENVY x360 13 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100-1400 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 896 768 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") +67% 2.822 TFLOPS ENVY x360 13 (2021) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.