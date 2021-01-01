Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") or IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (108.3 vs 131.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
vs
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 324.2 x 215.7 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.49 x 0.78 inches		 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~79%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue, Yellow
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 175°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 44 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1402:1
sRGB color space - 57.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40%
Response time - 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

