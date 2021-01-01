You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 42 against 38 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (130.8 vs 169.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 274 x 19.9 mm

15.71 x 10.79 x 0.78 inches 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm

14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 1093 cm2 (169.5 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~79.5% Side bezels 8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") 300 nits VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") +131% 2.822 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.