You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 68 against 38 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (156.9 vs 169.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 274 x 19.9 mm

15.71 x 10.79 x 0.78 inches 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches Area 1093 cm2 (169.5 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~82.8% Side bezels 8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") 300 nits Inspiron 17 7706 300 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 68 Wh Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 896 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") +50% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 17 7706 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

