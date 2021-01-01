Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17
VS
71 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
From $1360
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~155%) battery – 97 against 38 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (144 vs 169.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 274 x 19.9 mm
15.71 x 10.79 x 0.78 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
Area 1093 cm2 (169.5 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~90.3%
Side bezels 8 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17")
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +118%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x1.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (17") or ask any questions
